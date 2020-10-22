

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in the Norwegian industrial sector turned positive in the third quarter amid improvement in production, employment and demand expectations, survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted industrial confidence indicator rose to +1.7 from -9.6 in the second quarter. The reading entered positive territory for the first time since the third quarter of 2019.



The index covers both manufacturing and mining and quarrying sectors.



The diffusion indexes for the outlook on production, employment, domestic orders and export demand increased in the third quarter, yet remained below the 50-mark, suggesting contraction.



