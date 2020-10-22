Getronics Defines New Positioning and Brand Identity to Drive Digital Transformation

Today, Getronics announces a global rebrand marking the culmination of months of work following its acquisition in July 2020.

The rebrand will make Getronics stand out in a crowded market, where it is already a leader in managed workplace services (*Gartner Magic Quadrant February 2020).

Getronics delivers end-to-end capabilities designed to build digital experiences that drive exceptional business outcomes. Getronics has over 2000 customers, including Credit Agricole, Intersnack, and Inditex, as well as Ford Motors, which the company has served for over 35 years.

"Our company is on a mission to harness technology to transform our clients' businesses. Our rebrand gives us the opportunity to re-energise our entire organisation. We have not needed to buy anything or create anything new from scratch to do this, it was all there within our business," says Kenton Fine, Executive Chairman. "Now we have brought it all together, with a new brand and clarity to our offering. It is hugely exciting for us, our talented teams, and our fantastic customers. We know this will give us the fuel to propel our organic growth and to ensure that our customers thrive."

The rebrand, led by Getronics senior leadership team CTO, Harsha Gowda, COO and Head of Global Delivery, Rogier Bronsgeest, Group Transformation Director, Andre Ribbens, Getronics CFO, Mike Field, and recently appointed CCO, Tom Regent will enable the Getronics team, customers, and partners together to harness the power of technology and to revolutionise the digital experience, thereby transforming businesses and advancing communities.

"We have reimagined what our digital future might look like, not just for the team at Getronics, but for all of our clients. Our previous identity did not stand out in the way we wanted. Because of our journey of expansion, we had some legacy brands which were not distinct and did not clarify our offering. Our new identity, of which all of our 4000 colleagues have had a sneak preview, makes Getronics distinctive," concludes Getronics CTO, Harsah Gowda.

Getronics offers the following integrated services: Digital Workplace, Cloud Services, Smart Spaces, Business Applications, Security Compliance, Field On-Site Support, Service Desk, and Network Services. Getronics now has a striking visual identity, distinguishing it in the marketplace, establishing the group's role in reimagining a digital future for business.

Executive services

Getronics has defined its offering under 8 services:

Digital Workplace an always-on, intuitive experience

Cloud Services public, private and on-premises

Smart Spaces transforming work spaces into smart spaces

Business Applications applications that build trust and loyalty

Security Compliance delivering trust and peace of mind

Field On-Site Support any device, any time, anywhere

Service Desk get reassurance and peace of mind

Network Services connecting people and applications

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Nadia Gabbie

nadia.gabbie@getronics.com

+44 7973 177323



Stephanie Kronson

stephanie.kronson@getronics.com

+447931577367