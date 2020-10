TXT e-solutions has expanded its Italian IT services business with the acquisition of HSPI for €11.6m in cash and equity. The deal adds public sector, energy and utilities to TXT's existing fintech and industrial verticals and broadens the services offered to management consulting. On a pro forma basis, we estimate the deal adds c 18% to FY20 revenue and c 22% to FY20 EBITDA.

