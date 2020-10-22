Voice-based Conversational AI champions CX challenges; enables greater customer and employee satisfaction through automation, improving accuracy, efficiency

Cognigy, a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced the release of Cognigy Voice Gateway (VG), an artificial intelligence voice solution, which deploys virtual agents (naturally-conversing voice bots) for automated inbound and outbound voice calls, whether via phone, web or mobile. Cognigy VG is designed to empower enterprises to automate high volume customer support requests and deliver high-quality, personalized experiences at scale on any channel and in any language.

In 2020, customer service teams in every industry have faced unprecedented issues that have led to staff cuts, workload distribution problems and more. Call centers have struggled with low satisfaction rates for years, due to long IVR menus, extended wait times, poor NLUs to solve customer problems, narrow channel options, and an overall lag in technological advancement.

Cognigy VG is a comprehensive solution that addresses these gaps. An enterprise-ready, AI-based Conversational IVR solution, it can deploy virtual voice agents, co-exist with existing technology, and enhance the work of human agents. With its advanced multi-tasking capabilities, Cognigy VG can handle thousands of parallel AI-phone calls with live audio streams in near-real-time. To ensure 24x7 operation along with integrity, redundant configurations with underlying voice gateway instances are available.

"Voice-based AI is the future of Customer Service and CX," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy. "Customer service teams have been overwhelmed throughout the pandemic, and we are leading the automation of conversations to make life easier for everyone. Cognigy Voice Gateway is now helping our global customers respond to pressures by scaling to demand, reducing call resolution times, and overcoming other major challenges, which is driving up satisfaction on many fronts."

Highlights of Cognigy Voice Gateway:

Intelligent conversational skills: Understands, interprets and analyzes voice calls to appropriately respond in human-like speech.

Understands, interprets and analyzes voice calls to appropriately respond in human-like speech. Advanced technology: Employs next-generation AI technologies, including Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Natural Language Generation, Sentiment Analysis, and Speech Recognition to provide the best quality output.

Employs next-generation AI technologies, including Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Natural Language Generation, Sentiment Analysis, and Speech Recognition to provide the best quality output. Multi-tasking: Handles thousands of calls simultaneously and makes routine problem-solving easier and quicker for callers.

Handles thousands of calls simultaneously and makes routine problem-solving easier and quicker for callers. Assistance to live agents : Speeds up routine calls, smoothly transferring calls to a live agent when an interaction requires human intervention.

: Speeds up routine calls, smoothly transferring calls to a live agent when an interaction requires human intervention. Security: Enterprise-grade security, GDPR privacy, compliance resilience and availability.

Listen to a sample automated phone interaction and learn more about Cognigy Voice Gateway at https://www.cognigy.com/products/voice-gateway.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in Conversational AI Automation. Its platform, Cognigy.AI, enables enterprises to automate customer and employee communications using intelligent voice- and chatbots. With precise, reliable intent recognition, highly flexible dialogs and seamless integration into backend systems, Cognigy.AI creates superior user experiences and helps companies reduce Support costs and increase efficiency. Cognigy.AI is available in SaaS and on-premise environments and supports conversations in any language and on any channel including web, phone, SMS and mobile apps. Cognigy's worldwide client portfolio includes Daimler, Bosch, Lufthansa, Salzburg AG and many more.

