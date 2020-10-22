WEI Is Expanding IT Staff Augmentation Services

Expanded Program Offered To Additional Customers

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / WEI announced today its existing staff augmentation program, which has been available to select clients for over a decade, will now be available to more companies looking for expert IT staff augmentation services. The program offers companies a way to augment regular workforces with highly-qualified professionals for as long as needed.

Before placement, all staff augmentation candidates are fully vetted by experienced WEI engineers and are selected to meet the specific needs of each customer. The process begins with a discussion between the company and the WEI sales contact. Critical staffing needs for upcoming projects are identified and then WEI recruits on the enterprise's behalf, presenting pre-screened candidates that best fit the needs of the enterprise.

"Through our staff augmentation services, we are helping companies find the talent they need to ensure project success," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "We take on the burden of finding and screening candidates so our customers can focus on their strategic business objectives instead of hiring."

The IT staff augmentation program is available to fulfill both short and long-term technical staffing needs.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

