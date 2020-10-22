The following information is based on a press release from DNB ASA (DNB) published on October 22, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Boards of Directors of DNB and DNB Bank ASA (DNB Bank) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of DNB are entitled to one (1) new share of the DNB Bank for every 1 (one) share held in DNB. The merger plan will be presented to the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for November 30, 2020. The combination is intended to be completed mid-2021. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795145