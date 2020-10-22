

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $146.9 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $131.6M, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $154.6 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $728.4 million from $748.3M last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $154.6 Mln. vs. $138.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.67 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $728.4 Mln vs. $748.3M last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.80



