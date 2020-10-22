Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
22.10.2020 | 12:22
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 22

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 22 October 2020
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 21 October 2020, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,362p
Including income: 4,392p
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
