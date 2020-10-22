

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $842.4 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $648.4 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.2% to $5.88 billion from $4.38 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $5.88 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year.



