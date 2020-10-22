Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial information in 2021

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 22 OCTOBER 2020 AT 1:50 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's financial information in 2021

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2021:

Financial Statements review 2020, on Thursday, 4 February 2021

Interim report January-March 2021, on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Half year financial report January-June 2021, on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Interim report January-September 2021, on Thursday, 28 October 2021

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2020 and Annual Report 2020 will be available at www.cargotec.com on week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 5 January 2021 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084



