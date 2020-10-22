

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



-Earnings: -$600.64 million in Q3 vs. -$361.03 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.35 in Q3 vs. -$1.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$38.10 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.24 per share -Revenue: $172.13 million in Q3 vs. $951.58 million in the same period last year.



