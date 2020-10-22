Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 21-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 238.84p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 231.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 231.82p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16