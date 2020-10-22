Monarch Gold (MQR) has a diverse portfolio of assets across (former) producers, development and exploration in the established and highly prospective Abitibi gold belt, with its 2.6Moz Wasamac project the main focus at present. The 2018 feasibility study (FS) pointed to average annual production of 142koz over the 10-year life of the mine. A favourable operating cost base and optimal logistics and infrastructure generate a competitive, low-cost base. Crucially, in addition, and not included in the 2018 FS, significant additional value can be unlocked if Monarch uses a toll milling option, at a capex cost estimated by management to be around half what it could be to build its own mill. Assuming successful funding, the project could be in production as soon as 2025. Further upside is provided by four other projects whose location and access to infrastructure offer potentially similarly favourable economics and flexibility.

