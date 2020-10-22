Booster Adds Two Executive Positions to Oversee Growing Fleet Business

Fleets providing essential services drive more than 70 percent increase in business for top on-demand mobile fueler

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Booster, the #1 same-day fuel delivery service, announces the additions of Bobby Greene and Joe Levey, two established fleet and logistics management experts, to support its rapidly-growing fleet business line. Bobby Greene joins as Senior Director of Fleet and Equipment from Pilot Thomas Logistics. Joe Levey has been named Pacific Northwest Regional Operations Director and comes to Booster from DHL.

The two senior fleet positions were added in response to growing customer demand for Booster's contactless mobile fueling services since the onset of the pandemic. Since March 2020, Booster has seen an increase of more than 70 percent in weekly gallons delivered, including from essential fleets such as the San Mateo Fire Department, UPS, and Traffic Management International.

"The surge in business is due primarily to an increase in fleets providing essential services during the pandemic," said Tyler Raugh, Co-founder and President of Fleet, Booster. "Customers recognize now more than ever that mobile fueling onsite saves valuable delivery time and related costs. Our new executives will help ensure this growing service continues to reach our customers around the clock."

As Senior Director of Fleet and Equipment, Greene is responsible for every aspect of Booster's 'rolling stock.' He will specify the new procurement of Booster mobile tankers and track the entire lifecycle of the equipment. At Pilot Thomas, Greene directed the total scope of fleet maintenance for 2300 vehicles.

"I am excited to support Booster's expanding fleet business - from leading the growth of maintenance programs to supporting the design of the next-generation Booster mobile tanker," Greene said. "Safety and environmental stewardship are guiding principles as we create our newest versions of mobile gas stations on wheels."

Joe Levey joins Booster as Regional Operations Director for the Pacific Northwest, responsible for meeting and exceeding customer expectations in the San Francisco Bay, Sacramento, Seattle, and Oregon areas. Levey became familiar with Booster fleet services when he was working at DHL as a senior manager of operations in the Bay Area.

"As any fleet operator can tell you, keeping your fleets fueled is a massive headache," said Levey. "I immediately recognized how Booster's services could drive efficiencies while reducing emissions and related costs. Our customers expect their vehicles to be prepared to go each morning, which means our tankers need to be constantly at the ready to meet this critical need."

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring on-demand gas stations directly to business fleets and consumers, preventing 1.4 pounds of CO2 with each boost delivered.

The company has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain LP, Total Ventures, and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Eb95DDFiygDrLefIwRPnWixe_4i-xpZd?usp=sharing

Media Contact for Booster Fuels:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@ext.boosterfuels.com

925.518.8159

SOURCE: Booster

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611662/Booster-Adds-Two-Executive-Positions-to-Oversee-Growing-Fleet-Business