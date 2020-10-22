

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):



-Earnings: -$1.16 billion in Q3 vs. $0.66 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.96 in Q3 vs. $1.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.17 billion or -$1.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.35 per share -Revenue: $1.79 billion in Q3 vs. $5.64 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

