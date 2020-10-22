

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported a third quarter loss per share, excluding special items, of $1.99 compared to profit of $1.23, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter operating revenues were $1.8 billion, down 68.2 percent year-over-year due to the continued negative impacts to passenger demand and bookings. Analysts expected revenue of $1.7 billion, for the quarter.



Gary Kelly, CEO, said, 'The pandemic persists along with the negative effects on air travel demand, resulting in our third quarter net loss of approximately $1.2 billion. We are encouraged by modest improvements in leisure passenger traffic trends since the slowdown in demand experienced in July. However, until we have widely-available vaccines and achieve herd immunity, we expect passenger traffic and booking trends to remain fragile.'



As of September 30, 2020, the company's total liquidity was $15.6 billion, consisting of cash and short-term investments of $14.6 billion and a fully available secured revolving credit facility of $1 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had current and noncurrent debt obligations that totaled $10.9 billion.



Southwest Airlines returned two leased 737-700 aircraft and retired one owned 737-700 aircraft during third quarter 2020, ending the quarter with 734 aircraft in its fleet. The company expects to return three leased 737-700 aircraft during fourth quarter 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de