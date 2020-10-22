

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $372 million, or $2.75 per share. This compares with $480 million, or $3.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $372 Mln. vs. $480 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.75 vs. $3.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.6



