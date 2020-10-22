

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



-Earnings: -$2.40 billion in Q3 vs. $0.43 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.71 in Q3 vs. $0.96 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.82 billion or -$5.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$5.88 per share -Revenue: $3.17 billion in Q3 vs. $11.91 billion in the same period last year.



