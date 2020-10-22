

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $986 million, or $5.89 per share. This compares with $933 million, or $5.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $9.08 billion from $8.48 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $986 Mln. vs. $933 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.89 vs. $5.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.64 -Revenue (Q3): $9.08 Bln vs. $8.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.25 - $22.65 Full year revenue guidance: $35.70 - $36.00 Bln



