Active Feedback - Hitting the Sweet Spot between Qualitative & Quantitative CX Data

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UserReplay has added Voice of Customer Feedback features to its core platform, bringing first party customer feedback to the heart of CX analytics.

Active Feedback offers a totally new view of on-site analytics, combining qualitative and quantitative data seamlessly in a single solution. Enabling user feedback to be viewed and interrogated alongside other CX statistics and situational data collected by UserReplay.

Ruth Peters, UserReplay CEO comments: "Active Feedback gives you a bird's eye view of the entire user profile. Viewing both CX analytics and feedback data side by side bridges the gap between what your customer is feeling and what they're experiencing, allowing teams to quickly reveal the true story behind the digital customer journey."

At an enterprise level, clients would normally invest in two solutions to gain this extensive feature set, so having two worlds in a single solution brings major advantages from both a financial and insights viewpoint.

James Wood, CPO at UserReplay also adds: "Uniquely, each customer feedback message is linked to real-time revenue data, adding a new dimension to feedback by giving insight into how much revenue is potentially being lost for each feedback session or segment."

On its own, Active Feedback is a powerful tool for gathering real-time qual-based data on the on-site experience. When paired with the rest of UserReplay's features, however, it helps create a new level of actionable, commercial insights into a website's performance.

About UserReplay

UserReplay ActiveCX provides the deepest level of Digital Customer Experience data and analytics for websites and mobile applications. Running in real-time, and capturing the customer feedback, session replay and technical data behind every session, the platform analyzes all the successes and struggles eCommerce customers face.

By monitoring customer behavior with machine learning and search-based queries UserReplay intelligently flags up visitor patterns. Alerts are triggered immediately, and teams can interrogate session data and replay, monetizing and fixing emerging issues as they arise. The extensive suite of out the box automations take alerts to the next level, enabling a wide range of actions to streamline processes and optimize conversion.

Working with some of the world's largest eCommerce companies UserReplay delivers SaaS CX analytics to both the mid and enterprise market globally.

