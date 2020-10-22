Strattner Financial Group: Strattner Group Corp. CEO to Apply for Work Visa in the USA to Permanently Move Operations to New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Strattner Group Corp. (OTC PINK:SCNG) informs that its CEO, Dr. Timo Bernd Strattner has started the process to apply for a work visa to work in the Company's New York, New York, location.

Dr. Strattner was pleased to share the following with the Company's shareholders and the market: "In the past, I have entered the United States on a Visa Waiver program. Recently, I applied for a B2 Visa, so that I could bring my wife and child, who are Citizens of a Non-Visa Waiver Country, on a short business visitor trip. However, after having reviewed all the information and recommendation made by the US Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, I am very pleased to announce that I will be applying for a work visa with the intent to work from our New York location. In light of the Company's recent US-based business developments, including a Memorandum of Agreement with the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the recent partnership with Pareteum Corporation relating to the Company's new Strattner Voice brand, and other developments, and based on the recommendations of my advisors, it appears that applying for a work visa, which will permit a longer term stay and the opportunity to work in the US is the better way to proceed."

Dr. Strattner further elaborated. "We have a responsibility towards our shareholders, partners, associates, contractors our staff, their families and stakeholders. I understand that the Embassy's recommendation to be related to the fact that I should be applying for a work visa instead of a visitor visa based on the substantial business operations that Strattner Group has in the US already. The Company has great relationships with Companies in the United States and are grateful for their strong support. The US has some of the best visa pathways designed to help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world.

"The Company's workforce is truly global and we encourage diversity. We have implemented efficient workplaces and are thrilled about our ability to connect our employees and contractors from across the globe on our online portal whilst utilizing our VoiP technology to seamlessly collaborate remotely. We have many choices as to our location, and we anticipate that New York will be the Company's headquarters. We feel strongly about our expansion of our New York presence and adding local jobs."

About Strattners

Strattner Group Corp., also known as Strattners. is a publicly traded small-cap conglomerate and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

IR Contact:

Strattner Financial Group

investor.Relations@strattners.com

press@strattners.com

+1 (917) 210-1062

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE: Strattner Financial Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611739/Strattner-Group-Corp-CEO-to-Apply-for-Work-Visa-in-the-USA-to-Permanently-Move-Operations-to-New-York