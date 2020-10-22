Bybit Launches New USDT Perpetual Trading Pairs with ETH, LTC, XTZ and LINK

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Four new perpetual trading pairs, ETH/USDT, LINK/USDT, LTC/USDT, and XTZ/USDT, were listed on crypto trading platform Bybit and have begun trading yesterday.

The new USDT pairs join the existing markets of BTC/USDT, BTC/USD, ETH/USD, EOS/USD, and XRP/USD on the Bybit exchange. The move significantly increases traders' choices, as the open interest on the Bybit platform reaches new heights.

"In response to popular demand, we are bringing four new USDT trading pairs to our platform," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are delighted to be able to launch these products already refined from day one, so we may deliver the same level of liquidity traders have come to expect on the Bybit platform."

To celebrate the arrival of these four new USDT trading pairs, Bybit will be offering trading fee discounts and lotteries following the launch. This is in addition to the ongoing Referral Program where users can receive a 10%, 15%, or 20% trading fee discount when successfully referring one, three, or five friends. For each successful referral, existing users and referrals will also receive an extra $10 bonus in BTC until October 31.

Bybit recently expanded its fiat gateway offerings after users requested that their currencies be supported. In August, the platform increased its number of supported fiat currencies from 23 to 43.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform established in March 2018. The company is registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and provides online trading services to individual retail clients as well as professional derivatives traders.

For more information please visit:https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit's social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.

Contact

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

SOURCE: Bybit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611006/Bybit-Launches-New-USDT-Perpetual-Trading-Pairs-with-ETH-LTC-XTZ-and-LINK