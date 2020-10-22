

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) on Thursday reported a decrease in net income for the third quarter to C$512 million or C$1.01 per share from C$593 million or C$1.14 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$1.08 per share, compared to C$1.19 per share last year.



Total revenue for the quarter declined 2 percent to C$3.67 billion from C$3.75 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter on revenues of C$3.33 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, Rogers said that as it is not possible currently to reliably estimate its financial results for the remainder of the year, it will not provide an updated financial outlook for 2020.



