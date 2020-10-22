Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA will emerge as major abrasives market participants during 2020-2024.

The abrasives market is expected to grow by USD 9.15 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the abrasives market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The abrasives market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Abrasives Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business under various segments such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company manufactures industrial abrasives, including sandpaper solutions and surface modifying systems. It also manufactures abrasive discs, belts, wheels, brushes, sheets, and accessories for use in industrial, automotive, electronics, and other end-user applications.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers abrasives for precision cutting of diamonds under four categories: precision grinding wheels, superfinishing grinding stones, superabrasives shaft-mounted grinding wheels, and superabrasives superfinishing grinding stones.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely abrasives, ceramics, and electrominerals. The company offers bonded abrasives, coated abrasives, non-woven abrasives, and diamond and CBN abrasives.

Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Abrasives is segmented as below:

End-user General engineering and tooling Fabrication Automotive Electronics Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The abrasives market is driven by demand for abrasives from the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as growth of usage of abrasives in the medical industry is expected to trigger abrasives market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

