Medius (Wax Digital) positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius (Wax Digital), a leading provider of spend management solutions, has been positioned by Gartner in the Visionaries quadrant of the Gartner October 2020 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suites.1

The spend management specialists believe this significant achievement is down to their strong integration capabilities, best-in-class customer service, but also, because of the modern technology powering Medius solutions.

Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius, said: "We're delighted to be recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites. We think being placed as a Visionary clearly demonstrates that Medius' strategy to continuously gather and implement on customer feedback is paying off.

Åkerberg added: "But also we believe investing in our integration technology has helped our customers consolidate our best-of-breed spend management solutions with their back-office systems quickly and efficiently."

Medius' solutions are built from the ground up with modern technology, allowing the spend management provider to rapidly develop and deploy innovative features based on customer feedback. They believe this has been essential to its success.

Daniel Saraste, SVP Product Strategy of Innovation said: "We've listened very carefully to our customers' needs as we develop our spend management suite. As such, we spent a great deal of time investing in our support for direct material procurement and invoice processing.

Saraste added: "We believe this is what our customers need, and as such, we think we've delivered a solution that enables best-in-class efficiency and control throughout the spend management journey supporting procurement and finance teams alike."

Åkerberg is upbeat about Medius' future, even as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: "To us, to be placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, as the world struggles with coronavirus, is a significant acknowledgement - and I couldn't be prouder of my team.

He added: "But, I think it also sends a clear message to our customers and prospects. We will continue to prioritize their needs with innovative and customer-centric solutions.

"Medius remains a great place to do business."

[1] Gartner, "[Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites]," [Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Tim Faith)], [19th October 2020].

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

