

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $159.54 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $171.42 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $324.13 million from $369.81 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



