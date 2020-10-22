

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 17 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro and the franc, it was steady against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 104.69 against the yen, 0.9075 against the franc, 1.1818 against the euro and 1.3088 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



