CounterPath Corporation: OMNIVIGIL Solutions Selects Bria Enterprise to Rise to the COVID-19 Communications Challenge

Partnership with CounterPath enables Quebec and Ontario-based channel partner to respond to sustained demand for reliable, rapidly deployable mobile VoIP solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced it has partnered with OMNIVIGIL, a leading Quebec and Ontario telecoms reseller, to deploy Bria Enterprise solutions across the region in direct response to increased remote working needs.

The OMNIVIGIL customers now using CounterPath technology range from major contact centers to SMB and microbusinesses, each affected by the persistent disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and seeking reliable, fully supported enterprise-grade VoIP solutions that operate across mobile endpoints. Corposolution, a Quebec-based service provider, currently deploys Bria Enterprise to hundreds of users in the region.

"Our customers love Bria Enterprise because they value the whole package of complete UCC functionality, comprehensive endpoint flexibility, and the peace of mind that comes with a fully-supported solution," said Claude Beaulieu, Vice President of Sales at OMNIVIGIL. "We have an opportunity to expand Bria Enterprise distribution in Quebec and Ontario through our network of resellers and other partners. Our focus is on enterprise customers in all sectors who see the importance of a robust, long-term solution to enable disparate workforces to communicate efficiently, regardless of device. The scalability of Bria Enterprise means we can address any requirement with ease. At the same time, the CounterPath channel team has been an invaluable source of market insight and practical pre-sales and deployment assistance."

"OMNIVIGIL is illustrative of how Bria Enterprise acts as a compelling differentiator for enterprise decisionmakers looking for a robust feature-set to support in-office and remote teams amidst the now normal," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "We look forward to continuing what has been a very positive partnership with OMNIVIGIL, and one we see as a template for building upon as we expand our global channel network to include more partners in all our target markets."

Forward-Looking Statements

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8×8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

About OMNIVIGIL

OMNIVIGIL Solutions is a Canada-based manufacturer of technological solutions. For more than 10 years, OMNIVIGIL has been developing advanced telecommunications services and designing solutions to meet the needs of the private and public sectors. The robustness of its services is the result of its research and development activities aimed at meeting the needs of companies that want affordable, high quality, and reliable telecommunication technologies, to stay connected with staff, customers, and partners. OMNIVIGIL's expertise and technology provides companies with optimized and innovative solutions to meet the growing needs in the field of telecommunications.

