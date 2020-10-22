Lexogen Introduces LUTHOR 3' mRNA-Seq Library Prep Kit for Ultra-Low Input and Single-Cell Sequencing

Explore Further by Detecting Twice as Many Genes per Cell

VIENNA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company today announced the introduction of the LUTHOR 3' mRNA-Seq Library Prep Kit. LUTHOR enables unprecedented in-depth analysis of the transcriptomic profile of individual cells. With just 1 million sequencing reads it allows to detect up to 15,000 genes from one singularized cell and up to 13,000 genes from 10 pg of purified RNA input.

LUTHOR employs a novel amplification technology called THOR (T7 High-resolution Original RNA) that amplifies RNA directly without a cDNA intermediate. The THOR Amplification Technology is combined with an efficient one-step 3' mRNA-Seq library preparation method to yield unparalleled sensitivity and reproducibility for the RNA-Seq analysis of individual cells and purified RNA in the ultra-low picogram range.

Cell-to-cell variability is universal among multi-cellular organisms. Sequencing of individual cells resolves gene expression heterogeneity, even between cells of similar type or origin, and provides a basis for identification of cell populations, classes, and subtypes. Conventional library preparation protocols convert only ~10 - 20 % of all transcripts into useful RNA-Seq data. Thus, current single-cell approaches rely on sequencing of thousands of cells at shallow read depth to compensate for the low conversion efficiencies. Cells are then clustered using only highly abundant marker transcripts.

In contrast, LUTHOR now enables in-depth 3' mRNA-Seq even from challenging ultra-low input samples, or individual cells that are prone to degradation.

"We are thrilled to launch a breakthrough technology that concomitantly allows one to detect genes expressed at a very low level, to highlight tiny variations of gene expression, and to identify some variants. Thanks to our RNA expertise and our wish to serve scientists with innovative solutions, researchers can now explore an unmatched level of detail in single cells, even with difficult samples," said Stephane Barges, Chief Executive Officer at Lexogen. "LUTHOR "sheds light on heavy shades"! The transcriptome provides one of the best dynamic signatures of a cell, this technical revolution will undoubtedly trigger major scientific, clinical, and therapeutic progresses. It is very rewarding for our team that, among many other applications, LUTHOR will ultimately support new critical steps toward disease identification and personal medicine."

LUTHOR is the first kit of Lexogen's new product line for single-cell analysis based on the proprietary THOR Amplification Technology.

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company, focusing on the development of innovative methods for RNA analysis. Its portfolio includes multiple innovative and well-established protocols for RNA sequencing sample preparation, external RNA spike-in controls, as well as bioinformatics tools and sequencing services. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, US.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

