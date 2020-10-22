Madison Technologies, Inc.: Madison Technologies Announces Acquisition of Leading Jewelry Designer, Posto Del Sole, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Madison Technologies Inc., (OTCQB:MDEX), a brand development and business accelerator company, announced today it has acquired Posto Del Sole (PDS), a leading jewelry designer, to further develop existing Brands and create new designer labels.

Posto del Sole is a jewelry company focused on aggregating small designer brands via innovative and participatory digital channels. A rare marriage of domestic manufacturing, sustainability, and excellence in design - PDS fits perfectly into Madison's development and business accelerator vision.

"We're extremely excited to bring Posto Del Sole, and it's amazing, experienced management team aboard the Madison platform. Their unique collections are captivating, and the company couples the personal brick-and-mortar experience with the reach of an online retailer that will help Posto thrive," said Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Canouse continued; "this is now our second Brand acquisition after adding the CZJ license back in July - we hope to add more brands before the end of the year and look forward to helping each one of them reach their full potential."

"We, the team at Posto Del Sole, are overly excited to be joining the team at Madison. Management clearly understands our jewelry based digital platform business model. We look forward to expanding brands and collections with the support and talent at Madison," said Don Jones, Chairman of PDS Brands.

Posto currently offers four collections covering multiple designs in Diamonds, Gold & Silver, Fashion, Vintage, Bridal, and room to grow into areas such as Bespoke, Diamond basics, and Watches.

About Madison Technologies Inc:

Madison Technologies is a Brand Development and Business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Posto Del Sole

About Casa Zeta-Jones Brand

The CZJ product line will include a custom-designed handle and cartridge system, pre-care products, exclusive shaving products, and some of the best aftercare products on the market today. The Casa Zeta-Jones brand will transcend what is often considered a chore to a more pampering and lush women's shaving experience. You can learn more at www.czjlegs.com.

