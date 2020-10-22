Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
22.10.2020 | 15:10
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 22

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 21 October 2020 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value808.23p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*792.31p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value808.23p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*792.31p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/
