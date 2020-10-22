

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 42 points.



Uncertainty about a new stimulus bill may weigh on Wall Street, as traders wait for more concrete signs of progress on an agreement.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill revealed the Democratic leader spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin again on Wednesday, saying the conversation brought the two sides closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation.



'With the exchange of legislative language, we are better prepared to reach compromise on several priorities,' Hammill said in a post on Twitter.



He added, 'Differences continue to be narrowed on health priorities, including language providing a national strategic testing and contract tracing plan, but more work needs to be done to ensure that schools are the safest places in America for children to learn.'



Hammill said Pelosi and Mnuchin plan to speak again later today, although traders may want to see less talk and more action.



A tweet from President Donald Trump has also led to continued uncertainty about whether an agreement will ultimately be reached.



'Just don't see any way Nancy Pelosi and Cryin' Chuck Schumer will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus,' Trump tweeted.



'Their primary focus is BAILING OUT poorly run (and high crime) Democrat cities and states,' he added. 'Should take care of our people. It wasn't their fault that the Plague came in from China!'



However, stocks futures have regained some ground following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 17th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 787,000, a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week's revised level of 842,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 860,000 from the 898,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of September. Existing home sales are expected to spike by 5.0 percent in September after jumping by 2.4 percent in August.



The Conference Board is also due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of September. The leading economic index is expected to rise by 0.6 percent.



After ending Tuesday's trading modestly higher, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



The major averages eventually ended the session moderately lower. The Dow fell 97.97 points or 0.4 percent to 28,210.82, the Nasdaq dipped 31.80 points or 0.3 percent to 11,484.69 and the S&P 500 edged down 7.56 points or 0.2 percent to 3,435.56.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.10 to $40.13 a barrel after tumbling $1.67 to $40.03 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $14.10 to $1,929.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $21.40 to $1,908.10 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is unchanged versus the 104.59 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1827 compared to yesterday's $1.1861.



