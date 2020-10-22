Just in Time for the Holidays, Rocketship DTC Brand Lands in Europe with New Gift-Worthy Items for the Men in Your Life

Male grooming. In this day and age, these two words can and should mean trimming and tidying up all areas of a man's body, including the nether regions. You may have thought about it, or even partaken in this all-important activity and reaped the results! But was it as enjoyable as it was effective? And, more importantly, were you equipped with the right tools for the job?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005418/en/

The leader in male below-the-waist grooming is now shipping its sought-after collection of precision engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories to the European Union. (Photo: Business Wire)

If you are not already familiar with the pioneer below-the-waist grooming and hygiene brand, let us formally introduce you to MANSCAPED. This California-based startup has single-handedly disrupted the men's grooming industry and created a completely new category in the consumer packaged goods space.

Born in 2016, the booming direct-to-consumer (DTC) company designs and develops premium products for groin and body grooming, while upholding a steadfast mission to empower the modern man to unabashedly grab ahold of his situation "down there". We are proud to report that since inception, the stigma-shattering brand has utterly taken off.

Today, MANSCAPED announces its latest and most extensive expansion yet into the European Union, which augments its reach to 1 billion people worldwide.This follows successful international launches earlier this year into Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. With the holidays on the horizon, the perfect present or self-care treat is now just a click away for every lady and gentleman in more than 30 countries worldwide

"Entering into Europe in one fell swoop is no small feat, but we're confident we have the infrastructure and high-powered passion to fuel this momentous launch," said Stephanie Hinze, MANSCAPED's Senior Director of International Operations. "Sharing the European Union's values of inclusion and non-discrimination, we believe our trusted brand and superior products have sparked a new era of well-being for all and will continue to propel a movement throughout the region. We're particularly excited to have laid the groundwork just in time for the holiday season in order to offer only the best tools and formulations to so many more men and women throughout the world."

If that news doesn't excite consumers enough, this milestone is coupled with a new product launch that our international fans have been waiting for. That's right, our very first above-the-waist tool* is now available in over 30 countries! Combine this groundbreaking device with our best-selling below-the-waist trimmer and skincare products, and you have a set of essentials that is a must-have for the men on your list...

Introducing The Performance Package, our newest luxury grooming kit that includes:

The Lawn Mower 3.0 The legendary electric trimmer for the groin and body is the cornerstone of a refined grooming routine. The precision engineered device boasts a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke technology and replaceable ceramic blade with MANSCAPED's SkinSafe technology that helps reduce the risk of nicks, cuts, and snags. The 600mA Li-Ion rechargeable battery and waterproof ergonomic design allows for a safe and easy trimming session.

*The Weed Whacker - Now Available Internationally This revolutionary electric ear and nose hair trimmer is a technological masterpiece, redesigning the traditional nose hair taming tool by focusing on maximum performance and comfort, and offering a sleek, ultramodern design. The tool features SkinSafe technology, a 9,000 RPM motor and 360-degree rotary dual-blade system, and intelligently contoured design.

Crop Preserver Ball deodorant is a thing, and it's life-changing. The anti-chafing formula is infused with cooling aloe vera and controls any stench coming from an unwanted "swamp crotch".

Crop Reviver This innovative ball toner is the solution for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness on-the-go. The restorative spray relieves high-friction areas and post-shave irritation with just a spritz or two.

As a leading DTC brand, MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop online where customers can browse the full collection and purchase items a la cart or as part of a bundle all with guaranteed free shipping. For our new consumers residing in Europe, please visit eu.manscaped.com to learn more and join the MANSCAPED Movement today!

About MANSCAPED:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further retail availability coming soon. MANSCAPED.com is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005418/en/

Contacts:

Allison Frazier, Director of Public Relations MANSCAPED, Inc.

allison@manscaped.com

925-216-2791