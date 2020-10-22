Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
WKN: 923940 ISIN: US1597651066 Ticker-Symbol: CDR 
Frankfurt
22.10.20
08:00 Uhr
0,725 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2020 | 15:32
Charles & Colvard, Ltd.: Charles & Colvard to Host its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call on November 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), a globally recognized lab created gemstone company specializing in fine jewelry, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021") at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.

The investor conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and ask to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

A replay of this conference call will be available until November 12, 2020 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 10148971. The call will also be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its newly introduced CaydiaTM lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Contacts:

Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, 919-468-0399, cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

SOURCE: Charles & Colvard, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611744/Charles-Colvard-to-Host-its-First-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2021-Investor-Conference-Call-on-November-5-2020-at-430-PM-ET

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
