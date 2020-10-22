Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
PR Newswire
22.10.2020 | 15:40
SOM Biotech announces poster presentation on the repurposing of Eravacycline for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOM Biotech, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the repositioning of existing drugs for the treatment of diseases with a high unmet need, announces today that it will present in silico and in vitro results regarding Eravacycline for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 during a virtual poster presentation at the IDWeek 2020 (October 21st - 25th).

SOM Biotech Logo

The poster is entitled "Repurposing of Eravacycline for the Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infections" and outlines pre-clinical data demonstrating that Eravacycline is a potent inhibitor of the SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease.

Eravacycline was identified using an AI-based screening technology (SOMAIPRO), that analyzed a database of clinically tested compounds in search of inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease, a viral protein essential for coronavirus infection and replication in host cells.

Covalent docking calculations demonstrated that Eravacycline establishes a covalent bond with Cys145 in the catalytic domain of the SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease. In vitro experiments confirmed inhibition of the protease with an IC50 in the low micromolar range. Eravacycline also inhibits the infection of SARS-CoV-2 in VeroE6 cells and shows no toxicity when applied alone.

The studies also showed that Eravacycline inhibits the 3CL proteases of other related coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, suggesting that it could be repositioned for the treatment of beta-coronaviruses infections.

"We are pleased to share our in vitro findings on Eravacycline for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and to target the hospitalized patients by the virus. The drug accumulates in the lung and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial activity therefore, it may play an important role in treating COVID-19 infections, additionally to its inhibitory capacity for virus replication. A Phase 2 clinical trial is planned to prove the efficacy of Eravacycline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients", says Raul Insa, CEO of SOM Biotech.

Presentation details as follows:

Session Category: Posters
Session Title: COVID-19 treatment
Presenter: Núria Reig
Poster Board Number: 560 - Repurposing Eravacycline for the Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infections
Abstract Number: 910853
Location: webpage of congress: https://idweek.org/

About Eravacycline

TP-434, is a Tetracycline related antibiotic drug approved by the FDA. TP-434 is a new antibiotic effective against multidrug-resistant gram-negative pathogens. Tetracycline antibiotics are protein synthesis inhibitors, inhibiting the binding of aminoacyl-tRNA to the mRNA-ribosome complex. They do so mainly by binding to the 16S rRNA of 30S ribosomal subunit in the mRNA translation complex.

About SOM Biotech

SOM Biotech (www.sombiotech.com) -established in 2009- is a biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, Spain. SOM has an extensive portfolio of products that includes drugs for orphan diseases including TTR Amyloidosis, Huntington's disease, Tardive Dyskinesia, Phenylketonuria, Niemann-Pick C, Glioblastoma and Parkinson's disease. The company engages in accelerated discovery of therapies through a proprietary artificial intelligence-based computational technology (SOMAI PRO) and develops strategic partnerships with major research centers and pharmaceutical companies.

Media Contact

Katja Görnemann,
gornemann@sombiotech.com,
Tel: +34 696135428

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718827/SOM_Biotech_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
