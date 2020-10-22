Stick Packaging Market Players Looking at Sustained Opportunities in East Asia - Future Market Insights

Growing need of flexible stick packaging solutions in food industry will continue to fuel market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / The stick packaging market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR through the forecast period (2020-2030). Due to surging demand in pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry, stick packaging is gaining significant traction globally.

"Due to higher preference for moisture-resistant and sustainable packaging solutions across the world, demand for stick packaging has surged lately. Partnerships, expansions, mergers and product launches are amongst the major market strategies," says the FMI Analyst.

Stick Packaging Market- Key Highlights

North America is expected to register highest CAGR while Asia will experience fastest market growth.

According to analysts at FMI, BOPP plastic stick packaging will garner maximum traction owing to moisture resistant and environmental friendly qualities.

A healthy competition is noticed in the market due to the presence of flourishing small, medium and large enterprises.

Online sales channel accounts for higher revenue share as compared to offline sales.

Stick Packaging Market - Driving Factors

Pharmaceuticals, food, beverage and immunity boosting supplements require a great deal of convenient packaging and moisture-resistant solutions.

Establishment of advanced packaging machines in Asia and North America has fuelled the growth in these regions, thereby, creating opportunities.

Paper based packaging solution finds innumerable use in major end-use industries like cosmetics, owing to reduced costs and lightweight feature.

Numerous opportunities have been created by the manufacturers as they are involved into productions ranging from BOPP to plastic propylene.

Stick Packaging Market- Key Restraints

Requirement of heavy investment is acting as a key restraint.

Increased labour cost and lack of skilled labour hampers market growth to a great extent.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Stick Packaging market might experience considerable pressure due to reduced production and high labour cost. Online sale has proved beneficial as consumers are relying on it to avail instant food and medicines supply. Government imposed restrictions on manufacturing has led to plant shutdowns and production crunches. Presence of key players in Asia and North America will help the market create opportunities in these regions.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers are incorporating innovative techniques like product expansion, mergers, capacity expansion and acquisitions. Major players in the market include Sharp, Aranow, Naturelle Ltd., Nellson Anahem, GFR Pharma Ltd., Catalent Inc., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Assemblies Unlimited Inc., Lithotype and Fresco Systems USA Inc. For instance, key companies are focussing on adopting enhanced technologies to facilitate production.

More on the report

FMI's report provides proper segmentation and analysis of market trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of material (plastic, aluminium, polyamide, EVOH etc.), product form (liquid, granules, powder and solid), end-use (personal care, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, healthcare, cosmetics etc.) and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe).

