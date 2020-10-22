Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size Worth USD 11.69 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 3.7%: Emergen Research

The changing lifestyle and buying behaviour of people, a rise in disposable income, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles are some factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size - USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market trends -Growth of environment-friendly coating technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for automotive refinish is growing due to the rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle and buying behaviour of consumers, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles.

Automotive refinish coatings are used by market players to address the growing need for maintenance of the vehicle, up-to-date servicing to improve the durability and look of vehicles by protecting them from any supposed damages and UV radiation. Increasing investment in R&D and innovation in refinish coatings, such as eco-friendly high-tech coating materials, which is another driving factor of market growth.

Strict regulations regarding products containing VOC is hindering the market growth. The usage of VOC-containing products releases VOCs resulting in smog and air pollution. To enhance air quality, governments of many countries have implemented a series of control measures.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/124

Key Highlights From The Report

Clear coats offer protection to the paint on vehicles from sun, dust, or water, hold the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is expected to have a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Metal substrates held the largest share in 2019 and are expected to lead the segment throughout the forecast period with a significant CAGR since metal surfaces are prone to suffer from corrosion.

The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market, with 40.3% of the share in 2019 in terms of revenue. The demand is expected to increase because of high disposable incomes, substantially changing buying behaviour, and demand for luxury cars.

The Asia Pacific region, mainly China , Japan , and India , has witnessed the expansion of the regional automotive industry owing to the high demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, increased population and congestion, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the market in the region.

region, mainly , , and , has witnessed the expansion of the regional automotive industry owing to the high demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, increased population and congestion, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the market in the region. Key participants include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-refinish-coatings-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market on the basis of resin type, product, technology, substrate, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy



Alkyd



Polyurethane



Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Primer



Basecoat



Clearcoat



Activator



Filler



Putty

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solvent-borne Coatings



Water-borne Coatings



UV-cured Coatings

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass



Metal



Plastic



Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial vehicle



Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)



Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



Passenger vehicles



Compact



Executive



Luxury



Two-Wheeler

Order Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/124

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Intelligent Transportation System Market By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Airways, Railways), By System (Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Public Transportation System), By Application (Intelligent Traffic Control, Parking Management), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Driver Monitoring Systems Market By Monitoring Type (Driver State Monitoring, Driver Health monitoring), By Component (Interior camera, Other Components), By Propulsion (Electric Vehicles, Gasoline Powered), By Instrument (Software, Hardware), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Infrastructure Provider, By Charging Infrastructure Type, By Charging Level, By Vehicle Type, By Installation Type, By Application, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market By Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Electric Bikes), By Charger Type (CCS, CHADEMO, Tesla Supercharger), By Installation Type (Portable, Fixed), By Application, By Battery Type, and By Vehicle Technology, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Sensors Market By Type (Temperature, Pressure, Position, Oxygen, NOx, Speed, Inertial), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), By Propulsion (Electric Vehicles, Gasoline Powered), By Application, and Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg