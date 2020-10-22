Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Mega-Ergebnisse zünden Depot-Rakete! Turnaround eingeläutet! Neuer Kurs-Verdoppler mit Ansage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851584 ISIN: GB0005603997 Ticker-Symbol: LGI 
Tradegate
22.10.20
08:00 Uhr
2,135 Euro
+0,022
+1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1252,16216:28
2,1392,15616:28
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2020 | 16:08
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Legal & General Retirement America Estimates Over $4 Billion in Total Volume for US PRT Market in Q3

Latest PRT Monitor highlights a sizeable shift from plan terminations to retiree lift-outs

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Legal & General Retirement America (LGRA) today released its latest Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) Monitor, a quarterly report that highlights market updates, trends, and outlooks, which estimates the total volume for the U.S. PRT market to be over $4 billion in Q3. This is around a $2 billion increase over total volume in Q2 2020.

In Q3, LGRA also points to a notable shift from plan terminations dominating the market in H1 2020 to retiree lift-outs prevailing. Retiree lift-outs accounted for an estimated 60% of deals closed by premium in Q3. LGRA attributes this rise to market stabilization relative to previous quarters.

LGRA continues to see consistent deal flow and recently experienced its strongest Q3 to date, having exceeded $628 million in deals with momentum carrying over into Q4. The business estimates the annual market volume for PRT in 2020 to total approximately $25 billion.

"A strong Q3 for the PRT market demonstrates the continued appetite for companies across the U.S. to de-risk," said George Palms, President of LGRA. "The rise in lift-outs this quarter signals that plan sponsors are gaining confidence in the economic outlook, and we look forward to seeing how this trend evolves through the end of the year."

The complete Q3 PRT Monitor can be found here.

About Legal & General Retirement America
Legal & General Retirement America (LGRA) specializes in customized pension risk solutions for institutional clients in the US market. Established in 2015, Legal & General Retirement America is a business unit of Legal & General America, Urbana, MD. Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. William Penn products are distributed exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. 20-276

CONTACT:
Michelle Mead
Caliber Corporate Advisers
Michelle@calibercorporate.com
888.550.6385 ext.7

SOURCE: Legal & General Retirement America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611641/Legal-General-Retirement-America-Estimates-Over-4-Billion-in-Total-Volume-for-US-PRT-Market-in-Q3

LEGAL & GENERAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.