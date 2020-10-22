Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Players Looking at Sustained Opportunities in Automobile Industry - Future Market Insights

Adoption of advanced computing technology will continue to fuel market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / The electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR through the forecast period (2020-2030). Growing adoption of ESD packaging in the automobile industry is likely to fuel market growth over the course of the forecast period.

"Extensive applications of ESD packaging material in infrastructure and electronic components will fuel the market growth in near future," says the FMI Analyst.

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market- Key Highlights

North America is expected to reach US$ 1 billion, while China will emerge as fastest growing country for ESD packaging market.

Automobile industry will remain highly lucrative throughout the forecast period

Customized packaging solutions account for higher revenue share as compared to readymade portfolio.

Mergers and acquisitions remain key strategies of market players

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market - Driving Factors

ESD packaging is being used to transport consumer electronics as well as large servers and computers.

Adoption of advanced computing system is fuelling the demand for ESD packaging.

Manufacturing of printed circuit boards, screens and semi-conductors require ESD packaging in order to reduce any static electricity.

Electronic and electrical components like laptops, smartphones, tablets etc. have witnessed steady demand due to remote working provisions.

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market - Key Restraints

Presence of metallic powder in the product can damage stored devices, thereby, restricting adoption.

Shortage of skilled labour hampers market growth to a great extent.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has had varying impacts on the growth prospects of ESD packaging across end-use industries. Growth has sustained due to work-from-home regulations yet automotive and manufacturing industries have registered decline in the past.

According to research analysts, the US will witness a better CAGR through the assessment period and will revive to pre-pandemic position much sooner. Due to high probabilities of second wave of coronavirus in Europe, demand will remain sluggish in the region.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers are incorporating innovative techniques like product expansion and customized packaging solutions. Major players in the market include Conductive Containers Inc., Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., Elcom (UK) Ltd., Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS and NEFAB Group. Vendors are capitalizing in mergers and acquisitions to deal with ever-changing market scenario.

For example, Conductive Containers Inc. has designed almost 85% custom designs ranging from personalized totes to mailers, in order to remain perfectly fit for ESD application.

NEFAB Group focusses on "Green Strategy" and reduces harmful environmental impacts. Due to minimized costs and impact, this company has become a leading provider of packaging solution in segments like Telecom, Aerospace, Vehicles and Healthcare.

Elcom Limited is another significant player in ESD packaging solutions market. This company focusses on classroom trainings and allows customers to test and audit new products while also focussing on world class development needs that caters to industrial and manufacturing needs.

FMI's report provides market analysis of key trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of material (metal, additive, conductive polymer), product type (bag, trays, totes, boxes, clamshells), application (semi-conductor, screen, therapeutic and diagnosis equipment etc.) and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe, Oceania).

