KELA Launches New Technology for Attack Surface Intelligence

KELA Introduces IntelAct, Their Proprietary Technology Enabling Organizations to Monitor Their Attack Surface in Real Time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA announces today the release of their latest proprietary technology - IntelAct, allowing 100% automated monitoring of an organization's attack surface. KELA's Dark Net experts launch a new technology enabling organizations to receive real-time, automated alerts of their exposure in the Dark Net.

KELA's team integrates more than a decade of Dark Net expertise into the development of IntelAct. IntelAct was built to provide organizations around the world with a glance into their attack surface as seen in the Dark Net. David Carmiel, CTO at KELA, shares, "The threat landscape is constantly evolving, and the amount of organizations out there that lack the resources to begin building an advanced cyber security strategy or program is increasing. IntelAct is meant to help organizations - even at earlier stages of maturity - maintain a reduced attack surface at all times. Nowadays, organizations of every size are being targeted, so we developed IntelAct to enable even the smaller, less mature ones, to monitor their most critical assets in the most efficient way possible, essentially assisting them in deterring potentially severe cyber-attacks against them."

Carmiel continues to explain, "The ongoing shifts in the digital world require that a solution be available to organizations of any size and maturity. Especially now, as many organizations continue to work from home with no specific change of plans in the foreseeable future, KELA understood that they may require immediate intelligence solutions that are ready-to-use and don't necessarily require additional resources. That's why KELA developed IntelAct - to enable all organizations - as well as channel partners and MSSPs - to acquire a fully automated solution for Dark Net attack surface intelligence."

IntelAct, KELA's attack surface intelligence technology, provides organizations with 100% automated monitoring and alerting on any of their exposed assets. Organizations can leverage IntelAct's intelligence for multiple purposes, such as:

Managing vulnerabilities in real-time

Automatically detecting Dark Net threats

Controlling risks emerging from 3 rd party vendors

party vendors Responding to security incidents in time

Assisting in efficient security operations

About KELA

An award-winning Dark Net threat intelligence firm, KELA's mission is to provide 100% actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the Dark Net. Our success is based on a unique integration of our proprietary automated technologies and qualified intelligence experts. For more information, visit www.ke-la.com.

