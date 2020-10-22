Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Mega-Ergebnisse zünden Depot-Rakete! Turnaround eingeläutet! Neuer Kurs-Verdoppler mit Ansage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
22.10.20
08:05 Uhr
2,205 Euro
+0,025
+1,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,28517:38
PR Newswire
22.10.2020 | 17:28
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Minor Amendment to Annual Report

Redde Northgate Plc - Minor Amendment to Annual Report

PR Newswire

London, October 22

22 October 2020

Redde Northgate plc

"Company"

Correction to Annual Report

Following the recent release of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020 ("Report"), an error has been identified in the table on page 76 of the Report where the threshold vesting target for the PBT target in respect of the ESPS award to directors made in August 2020 is incorrectly stated as £93.58m whereas the correct figure should be £97.75m.

The corrected table reads:

Performance conditionThreshold target (25% vesting)Stretch target (100% vesting)End measurement point
PBT (50% of award)£97.75m£115.0mFinal year of the performance period
EPS (50% of award)29.87p35.14pFinal year of the performance period

The correction of this error has no impact on the Company's reported financial results.

A copy of this erratum note will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

Nick Tilley

Company Secretary

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.