NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Neste Corporation (NESTE) due to an extra dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 116/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795224