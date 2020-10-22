Growing Government Efforts towards Curbing Drug Abuse to Drive Substance Abuse Treatment Market from 2018 to 2026: TMR

- Top players in the global substance abuse treatment market are focusing on improvement and expansion of research & development (R&D) activities from 2018 to 2026

- On the regional charts, North America & Europe are anticipated to dominate due to presence of enabling healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced technology

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2018 to 2026, the global substance abuse treatment market is set to experience a positive growth curve. In 2017, its valuation was marked at USD 8 billion, and the worth is set to grow over the forecast period. CAGR of market will be 8%. Valuation will grow to USD 16 billion by the year 2026.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) opines, "Lots of positive factors are being noted in the market landscape. Interplay of these trends and drivers is helping the growth curve take on an upward trajectory. Manufacturers in the market are also coming up with a number of initiatives that promise growth. Also, it is worth noting here that governments across the world have a sharp focus on the menace of substance abuse and are taking diverse remedial measures for the same, contributing to growth in global substance abuse treatment market."

Key Findings of Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market Study:

Over the forecast period, alcohol addiction treatment segment will record a notable growth rate owing to a host of factors such as lowering costs per prescription

Sizeable global substance abuse treatment market share is expected to be held by the segment for drug abuse treatment

End-user segment of hospital pharmacies is anticipated to be prominent from 2018 to 2026

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market:

Increase in cases of drug abuse and alcohol abuse is being noted across the globe and these factors are helping the market improve its valuation

Excessive use of prescription drugs is being seen and this is paving way for growth in the global substance abuse treatment market

Notable growth in research and development is pushing the global substance abuse treatment market forward

Players in the market are coming up with a variety of initiatives that hold potential and this is therefore set to be a major growth propeller

Regional Analysis of Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market:

An enabling medical infrastructure and rigorous research and development environment will aid the North American and European regions to dominate the landscape

New drug development, advancement and integration of effective technologies are other growth factors helping the market remain on an upward facing growth curve

Growing (excessive) use of prescription drugs in countries such as India and China is paving way for growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region

Competitive Landscape of Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market:

High activity is observed in the vendor landscape of this market as players take on a large number of strategies with an aim of claiming a bigger share of market revenue. It is being noted that in order to expand their geographic presence, these players are entering into distribution agreements.

Leading global substance abuse treatment market players are Alkermes, Allergan PLC, Indivior PLC, Noramco (part of SK Capital Partners), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mallinckrodt plc, BioCorRx, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. It is interesting to note here that these players are extensively profiled in TMR's report on the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type:

Drug Abuse Treatment



Methadone



Buprenorphine



Naltexone



Nicotine Addiction Treatment



Total NRT Therapy,



Varenicline,



Bupropion

Alcohol Addiction Treatment



Acamprosate,



Disulphirum,



Naltrexone,



Benzodiazepines

By Distribution Channel :

: Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores



Others (Online Sales)

By Region:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and Africa

