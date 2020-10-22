Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Holiday at the Arboretum, Presented by Reliant, Features Expanded Christmas Village with New 23-Foot-Tall German Christmas Pyramid and New Shops

Open Every Night Starting November 27, Garden Includes One Million Lights

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden invites visitors to experience one of the most magical traditions in the Southwest-Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, which runs from November 7 to December 31. Two large-scale exhibits are featured: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos; and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. New this year in The Christmas Village are a 23-foot-tall German-built authentic Christmas Pyramid that includes hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level, an Edelweiss Haus serving food and drinks, a Chocolate Shop and a Toy Shop.

The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and opens for extended hours for The 12 Days of Christmas at Night and The Christmas Village every night starting November 27. Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. No walk-ups are available for purchase.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, "We welcome everyone to see two major exhibits in our garden with room for social distancing. The 12 Days of Christmas is a holiday tradition, whether you see it during the day or nighttime. Be sure to take photos at the 30-foot-tall spruce tree, and then check out the expanded Christmas Village to admire the handcrafted Christmas Pyramid, a true work of art created by Germans for us Texans. Bring your children or grandchildren to take photos with Santa Claus, who is practicing social distancing, and make us part of your holiday traditions. A special thanks to Reliant for their continued support."

Andrea Russell, vice president and general manager, Reliant , added, "At Reliant, we love sharing the joy of the holidays with our family, friends and customers. Regardless of the distance between us this year, let's join together and celebrate the season at Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant."

The 12 Days of Christmas:

Stroll the garden, and continue to enjoy the Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of the 12 Days of Christmas based on the beloved carol. The gazebos come to life at night, beginning November 11, every Wednesday through Sunday evenings from 6-9 p.m. until Thanksgiving. After Thanksgiving, beginning Friday, November 27, the garden reopens to extended hours every night until December 30. Sunday through Wednesday evenings, the Arboretum is open from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday nights, 6-10 p.m. to enjoy more than a million lights throughout the property, trimming the historic homes and the 30-foot-tall spruce tree in the center of the garden.

The Christmas Village:

Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is comprised of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. In total, 12 delightful shops and façades debuted in 2019 and more will be added this year.

New this year is the handcrafted German-built Christmas Pyramid, which measures 23-feet-tall and is decorated with hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level. The Christmas Pyramid is the perfect complement to the Christmas Village and is the signature element in Pyramid Square along with an Edelweiss Haus serving food and drinks, a Chocolate Shop and a Toy Shop.

Known for their beautiful handiwork and woodwork, German artisans from the Erzgebirge region (Ore mountains) created the octagon-shaped Christmas Pyramid. Carving each figure by hand, 15 workers spent 2,150 hours to design and build this handmade, one-of-a-kind pyramid. Each of the four levels spins and is illuminated by four electric candles on each level.

Measuring 16 to 19 feet tall, each house or shop in the Christmas Village is themed and large enough so that several children and adults can enter at a time and experience that particular business or trade. During the day, children can learn from the portrayals of the shops' interiors on its muralled walls, and have fun exploring these shops as they would a playhouse. At night, The Christmas Village shines with a holiday glow of lights strung throughout the trees and outlining the roof of each shop.

The Christmas Village is a generous donation from Pauline and Austin Neuhoff as a gift to the city and the Dallas Arboretum. The Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid is also a generous contribution this season.

Santa Claus:

Santa Claus has his own house and a sleigh for photo opportunities after The Christmas Village opens. On November 11, 18 and 25, he is in the garden. Starting on November 27, he is in his house in The Christmas Village for photos every night as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Check online for his complete schedule as reservations to see him must be made in advance. Social distancing guidelines are implemented to keep Santa and his guests safe.

Safety:

The Dallas Arboretum is limiting capacity based on city, county and state regulations. The garden follows all safety precautions in each structure including a safe environment for Santa visits and photos, as volunteers pass out samples, and social distanced markings throughout the Christmas Village and near the eateries. Masks are required for the duration of a person's visit, and each house is limited to one family unit at a time.

For more information and a full listing of holiday events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/holiday. Click here for the Holiday at the Arboretum press kit.

SCHEDULE/EVENT DATES:

The 12 Days of Christmas

November 7-December 31 • 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos on display every day during the holiday festival throughout the garden.

The 12 Days of Christmas at Night

November 11-25

Wednesdays-Sundays • 6-9 p.m.

Members $12, Non-Members $20, Senior Members $10, Senior Non-Members $15, children 2-12 $10

November 27-December 30

Sunday-Wednesday • 6-9 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday • 6-10 p.m.

Members $13, Non-Members $25, Senior Members $11, Senior Non-Members $20, children 2-12 $11

The garden is open late for a special lighted nighttime experience with more than a million lights, The 12 Days of Christmas gazebos and The Christmas Village come to life, visits with Santa Claus every night after Thanksgiving, entertainment, shopping, food and beverage options.

Holiday Tea

November 27-December 31

Monday-Friday • 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Family, friends and groups are invited to create an annual tradition - holiday tea at the Restaurant DeGolyer, lavishly decorated for the season. Reservations are required by calling 214-515-6511 or teas@dallasarboretum.org

The Christmas Village

Daytime Hours

November 27-December 31 • 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evening Hours

November 27-December 30

Sunday-Wednesday • 6-9 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday • 6-10pm

Included with general admission or 12 Days at Night admission

Visit the expanded Christmas Village in Pecan Grove. These life-size European-style houses are on display both day and night. Each has an educational component, and at night, they light up and include an activity. New this year is a 23-foot-tall German built Christmas Pyramid where each level has charming hand-carved characters in motion, new areas to enjoy food and drinks and new shops.

Visits with Santa

November 11, 18 & 25 • 6-9 p.m.

November 27-December 23

Weeknights • 6-9 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays • Noon-3 p.m.

December 21-23 • Noon-3 p.m.

Santa is back in the garden in the perfect holiday setting. Once The Christmas Village opens, Santa moves to his home away from the North Pole into his Santa house. Children are invited to share their Christmas wish with the jolly old man, and take photos to commemorate the occasion. Keepsake family photos are available for a donation to the Volunteer Advisory Board on Wednesday evenings and weekend afternoons. Check online for his complete schedule as reservations to see him must be made in advance.

DEMONSTRATION COOKING

Dallas College Cooks

Every Monday

11 a.m.-Noon

A Tasteful Place

Participate in this popular demonstration cooking class, taught by Chef Lisa Roark from the college's nationally recognized culinary school. Two new recipes are demonstrated each month.

November: Broccoli and Greens Soup and Unique Bruschetta

December: Sautéed Brussel Sprouts with Balsamic Vinegar and Cauliflower and Rosemary Soup

January: Braised Mustard Greens and Modernized French Onion Soup

February: Cilantro Chimichurri with Tortillas and Dry Noodle Salad with Pak Choi

Chef-tastic Cooking Series

11 a.m.-Noon

A Tasteful Place

See how the pros do it and sample a small bite of the fruits of their labor. Enjoy a presentation from renowned chefs and restaurants as they take center stage in our demonstration kitchen.

November 4: CiboDivino

November 7: Charlie's Treats

November 11: Empanada Cookhouse

November 18: Frankly Good Vegan Cookies

November 21: Whitness Nutrition

November 28: Custom Café Foods

December 2: Vestals Catering

December 3: The Lyons Share Nutrition

December 4: Hey Ya'll Bakery

December 9: Yelibelly Chocolates

December 12: Full Circle Bakery 11am and Whitness Nutrition at 1pm

December 19: Charlie's Treats

Tasteful Tuesdays

Every Tuesday

11 a.m.-noon

A Tasteful Place

Ever wanted to learn how to make a floral arrangement or how to pick the best flower from the grocery stores? Learn helpful tips from pros from Dallas' local flower shops. A new floral demonstration is inspirational for people to step up their flower arranging skills.

November 3: Energy Garden

November 17: Earthy & Whimsical

November 24: Michael Hamilton

December 1: Energy Garden

December 8: McShan's

December 15: Michael Hamilton

December 22: Ruibal's

December 29: Earthy & Whimsical

Daily Harvest

Every Tuesday and Thursday

10 a.m.

A Tasteful Place

Horticulture Manager Joseph Farmer harvests vegetables, fruits, or herbs right out of the garden in A Tasteful Place.

Learn to Grow Horticulture Presentation

11 a.m.-Noon

A Tasteful Place

Presented by the North Texas Master Gardeners and the Dallas Arboretum Horticultural staff. Enjoy special tips and presentations on gardening.

November 6: Texas State Arbor Day is Friday, November 6, and fall is a terrific time to plant trees all across the state. Learn the best selections for North Texas.

November 20: Create holiday decorations using materials from your garden.

December 11: Winter's on its way, so learn the best way to prep the garden for the cold weather.

Ugly Sweater Contest

Every Thursday Evening

6-8 p.m.

Virginia and Algur Meadows Orientation Theater

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly or tacky Christmas sweater. Stop by the orientation theater to show it off, and enter the contest for a chance to win two Cool Thursdays concert tickets.

12 Birds of Christmas

Presented by Window to the Wild

November 21: Jonsson Color Garden, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

December 6: Christmas Village, 12-2 p.m.

Enjoy a 2-hour meet-and-greet program with the birds and their trainers from Window to the Wild. Get up close to see all the colorful and intricate characteristic of each bird, ask the trainers questions and take pictures.

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Christmas Village

Visit Mrs. Claus for story time every Saturday in December in the Christmas Village. Enjoy a classic Christmas story each week.

Reliant Santa Hats

Select evenings

6-8 p.m. Entry Plaza

Guests get their own Santa Hat that lights up the holidays, with thanks to Reliant, presenting sponsor of Holiday at the Arboretum. The lighted hats make the picture-perfect opportunity, while you enjoy our 12 Days of Christmas at Night and The Christmas Village.

November

Hands on Cooking

Presented by Creative Cookies & Pops

November 14

1-3 p.m.

Members $50 / $60 Non-Members

A Tasteful Place

Get ready for Thanksgiving, but first start decorating fall shaped cookies. Creative Cookies & Pops show participants the tricks of the trade to create a perfectly decorated set of scrumptious sugar cookies. Each attendee leaves the class with a half dozen cookies that are tiny works of art.

Young Chef's Cooking Program

Presented by Creative Cookies & Pops

November 15

1-3 p.m.

Adults $25/ Children $15

A Tasteful Place

Create a fun, memorable afternoon with children or grandchildren during an interactive adult/child cookie making class just in time for Thanksgiving. Participants learn how to decorate the perfect sugar cookie. Each pair leaves with half a dozen decorated cookies that they decorated.

Hands-On Chocolate Class

Hand Rolled Truffles and French Mendiants Class

Presented by Yelibelly Chocolates

November 20

6-8 p.m.

Member $60/Non-Member $70

Learn how to prepare hand rolled truffles and French mendiants in this hands on interactive chocolate class.

Shop Local Friday

November 27

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shop locally at these favorite vendors. Visit The Christmas Village for the first time this season, and hear singer/songwriter Eddie Coker at one of his concerts at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Young Chef's Cooking Program

Presented by Yelibelly Chocolates

November 29: 1-3 p.m.

Adults $25/Children $15

A Tasteful Place

Bring the tiny chefs for a classic holiday tradition, and learn how to make fudge with Yelibelly's decadent chocolate.

December

Hands-On Cooking

Presented by Creative Cookies & Pops

Holiday Cookie Decorating Class

December 4

6-8 p.m.

Members $50 / $60 Non-Members

A Tasteful Place

Celebrate National Cookie Day by decorating holiday shaped cookies. Creative Cookies & Pops show participants the tricks of the trade to create a perfectly decorated set of scrumptious sugar cookies. Each attendee leaves the class with a half dozen cookies that are tiny works of art.

Young Chef's Cooking Program

Presented by Creative Cookies & Pops

December 5

1-3 p.m.

Adults $25/ Children $15

A Tasteful Place

Create a fun, memorable afternoon with children or grandchildren during an interactive adult/child cookie making class just in time for the holidays. Participants learn how to decorate the perfect sugar cookie. Each pair leaves with half a dozen decorated cookies that they decorated.

Hands-On Chocolate Class

World Tour of Chocolates

Presented by Yelibelly Chocolates

December 10

6-8 p.m.

Member $60/Non-Member $70

Travel around the world, tasting delicious chocolates created by one of Dallas' favorite chocolatiers.

Outdoor Movie Party Double Feature

December 11

6:15 p.m.-8 p.m. Elf

8:15-9:45 p.m. Christmas Vacation

Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn

Spark holiday cheer a double feature. Enjoy a family friendly showing of Elf at 6:15 p.m., then at 8:15 p.m. the adults are invited to attend the showing of Christmas Vacation. Bring blankets and bundle up to enjoy a memorable evening to get attendees into the holiday spirit!

Hands-On Chocolate Class

Flavor Infused Ganache & Swirled Truffles

Presented by Yelibelly Chocolates

December 18

6-8 p.m.

Member $60/Non-Member $70

At this festive, hands-on chocolate making class, participants learn how to make flavor infused ganache and swirled truffle pops. These treats are sure to impress everyone during the holidays.

Discounts:

BOGO Wednesday

Every Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Buy one, get one admission every Wednesday.

CC Young Senior Living Thursday

Every Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Seniors 65 and older get in for $1 off general garden admission on Thursdays and receive 20% discount at the Hoffman Family Gift Store.

In addition to Reliant as the presenting sponsor, the other sponsors include Century Glass & Mirror, Inc., Gil's Elegant Catering, Movestar, Park Place Dealerships, SHM Architects and Southwest Data Systems.

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime festival admission is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $15 or $10 purchased online. Evening admission, which includes parking, is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $11 for children 2-12. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

About Reliant:

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, with Reliant being nationally recognized for outstanding customer service and experience. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that creates value through best-in-class operations and reliable and efficient electric generation. Backed by a diverse portfolio of power generating facilities, NRG's competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is the largest in the country and powers more than 3 million customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Reliant, please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

