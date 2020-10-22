Alex Geordan Discusses Best Practices for Raising Test Scores District-wide

CANFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Alex Geordan last school district led the state in district scores. A recent Education World article explains strategies any district can follow to achieve the same type of results. Geordan talks about the article and his own experiences and the strategies they have in common.

Alex Geordan has spent decades working in education and higher test scores have always been a goal for each school and district. Each time a school or district improves its scores on standardized testing, it took an effort of all staff. What can your district or school do to raise its scores? Each school principal receives a checklist of items to complete.

It starts with data analysis, Alex Geordan explained. You determine your at-risk students in reference to scores or grades. Level one students missed the minimum scores. You meet with each Level One students' parents to discuss strategies for improvement. The school then created a custom plan for each student and obtained the materials needed to implement it.

Addressing student nutrition and sleep habits helped, too. The highest-scoring students evidenced the greatest alertness levels, says Alex Geordan. They remained hydrated with healthy blood sugar levels. Some chewed gum during the test.

Each school also addressed curriculum improvements. It involved teaching staff in the development of improvements at regular meetings that also addressed the score shortfalls. Designating one testing teacher, each school provided that teacher the data to analyze and a lighter teaching load so they could work with students and other teachers on strategies to improve, Alex Geordan said.

Each school also focused on bubble students. These students could have scored higher if they had gotten one or two more answers correct. Filling two more bubbles correctly would have advanced their proficiency level. Alex Geordan said focusing on the trouble spots of bubble students let them improve existing skills to go from average to expert.

The schools or districts obtained grant money to hire two additional teachers per school whose sole job is to target students needing to raise scores. Grant money also funded an after-school program for tutoring and literacy. Some schools or districts also hired a consultant.

Each school implemented a rewards program for students and teachers, Alex Geordan said. Recognizing achievements with breakfasts, pins and plaques provided tangible reminders of progress./

According to Alex Geordan, raising student and teacher morale proved the key to success. They had to believe they could improve and do better for it to work.

