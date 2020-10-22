Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Technologies Appoints Olympic & World Champion Jennifer Botterill to Binovi Performance Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSX-V:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is proud to announce the appointment of 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist and 5-time World Champion Jennifer Botterill as a Binovi Ambassador and to the Binovi Performance Advisory Board where she will contribute to the development of the Binovi Performance Platform.

"In bringing on someone of Jennifer's caliber and expertise to the Binovi Performance Advisory Board, we hope to expand the Binovi offering to even more top-end hockey relationships and their athletes, increasing the already very high skill and performance ceiling seen in professional sports. We're excited to see what she can bring to the table in our growing industry," commented Adam Cegielski, Founder and CEO

As a Binovi Ambassador, Jennifer will promote resources within the Binovi Product Platform that are advantageous to sports performance users. She will also assist with the promotion of Binovi to hockey teams and organizations such as current Binovi users the Dallas Stars and Eli Wilson Goaltending. She represents the latest wave of sport influencers supporting technology alongside traditional coaching methods to help improve the performance of athletes of all ages and skill levels. She is amongst an elite group of female athletes actively incorporating performance technology as a skill development resource.

"I am honoured to be a part of the Binovi team. It will be a privilege to collaborate with Binovi to help others achieve the highest level of success that is possible, and I recognize the importance of vision in our lives and in sport performance. I look forward to working closely with Binovi's cutting edge research & technology to give athletes and individual users the edge to perform at their very best." commented Jennifer Botterill, Excel In Life, Olympian and World Champion.

"Jennifer has earned herself a place at the top of women's hockey in Canada and has cemented herself, alongside other greats, as a powerful voice in the sports performance market. Her experience and expertise in international sports, from the World Championship tournaments to Olympic Gold and Silver medals, positions her as a voice of influence when it comes to advanced human performance," commented Tania Archer, Head of Global Marketing, Commercialization and Strategic Partnerships.

Jennifer will be competing in Season 6 of CBC's Battle of the Blades (premiering Thursday, October 22 at 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT), on behalf of The Canadian Cancer Society with two-time World pairs champion and Olympic gold and bronze medalist Eric Radford. Battle of the Blades pairs NHL, Olympic, and professional hockey players with World and Olympic figure skaters in an elimination competition with the hope of winning the grand prize of a $100,000 donation to the charity of their choice. Jennifer will be one of three female hockey players participating in this season's competition.

About Jennifer Botterill

Jennifer Botterill is one of Canada's most successful athletes of all-time: she was a member of the Canadian Women's Hockey Team for fourteen years and competed in 4 Olympic Games; she is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2002, 2006, 2010), an Olympic silver medalist (1998) and was named to the 2006 Winter Olympic All Tournament Team. She is also a five-time World Champion and was twice (2001, 2004) named the most valuable player of the championship. She also received the Directorate Award as Best Forward (2001) at the IIHF Women's World Championship. At Vancouver 2010, Jennifer assisted on the gold medal winning goal.

Jennifer is a graduate of Harvard University, and completed her degree with honours, where she was team captain, won a National Championship, and became the highest scoring collegiate athlete in history. She is the only person to ever win the NCAA female national player of the year award twice.

Jennifer is a keynote speaker, performance coach, consultant, brand ambassador and a television broadcaster. She is an analyst for the NHL's New York Islanders with MSG Networks. During her career, she has worked with CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet in various roles covering Hockey Canada, the Winter Olympics and the NHL. During the 2019-20 NHL season, Jennifer was an in-studio analyst for NBC's historic first all-female broadcast team.

She has been a leader for mentorship and has worked as an athlete ambassador for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Youth Olympic Games and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to improve the women's game globally.

@JenBotterill - Twitter & Instagram

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 1,500 locations across 20 countries.

