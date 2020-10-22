Aeris Communications: Axon Telematics Utilizes Aeris IoT to Deliver Leading Motor Insurer Fast, Self Install Telematics Device Amid COVID Restrictions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020, a technology leader in the Internet of Thingshave created a fast, self-install telematics device for their customer, a leading UK motor insurance provider. Until government COVID restrictions are lifted, telematics installed by technicians will be heavily constrained. Axon's self-installed telematics devices bridge the gap to ensure policy cover can be given, there is minimal data latency and loss ratios are kept to a minimum.



Axon was able to quickly create and launch a self-install telematics solution, with real-time network and performance monitoring, utilising the API access provided by Aeris into the Fusion network to allow the complete SIM life-cycle management from provisioning to cancelling SIMs.

Real-time connectivity delivered by Fusion ensures that any issues experienced by the policyholder when fitting the telematics device can be rectified immediately, without the need for an on-site technician or an allocated call from a support desk. For the insurer, this also means no waiting time for call centres to perform installation checks, resulting in an increased number of installations per day. With Fusion, Axon Telematics is also not restricted to one network carrier, so that even in remote locations, installations can be successfully managed and real-time data can be activated immediately.

Commenting on the successful partnership with Aeris, Matthew Wilcock, CTO, Axon said: "Without the support of Aeris, we would never have been able to move to a self-installation telematics device. With Aeris, all our services are managed in house ensuring we can maintain quality from provisioning, installation, operational management and end of life process - something we really struggled to do with our previous supplier."

Paul Tarsey, Aeris' IoT Development Manager EMEA, comments: "With the current COVID restrictions in place it's imperative that insurance providers who market telematics-based insurance policies have access to the right technology to ensure minimal disruption to data flow and maintain low loss ratios. The work that Aeris has undertaken to help support and realise the self-install telematics device developed by Axon is testament to this partnership. With Fusion, insurers can lower their time-to-market, reduce costs, improve business models, and enable the company to grow and thrive even in these difficult times."

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, they have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road-tested at scale, Aeris' offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, Aeris is keenly aware that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and they pride themselves on making it simpler.

Contact:

James Lambert

Intelligent PR

james@intelligentpr.co.uk

Office Tel: (+44) 01491 410651

Mobile: (+44) 07528 006746