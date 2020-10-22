NY Koen Group Launches Cohen Mobile, A Brand New Luxury Smartphone Brand

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / NY Koen Group, an international holding company, has launched Cohen Mobile, a new luxury iPhones brand. The brand will offer exquisitely detailed and meticulously crafted versions of the iPhone that are adorned with gold, precious stones & genuine leather.

According to statistics provided by Statista, the iPhone sold over 200 million units in 2018 alone. Apple, the makers of the iPhone, has long been considered a dominant player in the premium smartphone segment. In recent times, a niche has emerged within the premium smartphone segment. This niche is aimed towards catering to a demographic of super-wealthy clientele who want to make a statement. This business of aesthetically enhanced, exclusive, luxury smartphones and accessories has seen a lot of interest from the media and tech enthusiasts alike.

The market for enhanced luxury smartphones is characterized by the use of exotic materials such as carbon fiber, alligator skin, titanium, emerald, snakeskin, diamonds, and gold. The designs are inspired by a myriad collection of themes and motifs such as science fiction, steampunk, space travel, astronomy, astrology, sacred art, sports, racing, and surrealism just to name a few. The end result of these modifications is a piece of tech that is much than a digital tool. The customizations turn a simple mass-market utility into collector's items that are valued not just for their technology, but also for the craftsmanship, uniqueness, and exclusivity.

The NY Koen Group has many subsidiary companies that cover a wide gamut of industries such as jewelry, diamond manufacturing, private aviation, digital technologies, construction, security, medical equipment, and many more. Its ventures in the jewelry industry include Daniel MS, a diamond cutter, wholesaler, retail supplier, and seller of cut diamonds and customized limited jewelry, Jeni Coin, an exclusive line of unique personalized diamond jewelry designed and produced in-house, GEMGOW is an international online trading platform for precious materials, and Diamond Private Club, a closed community of major players in the Middle Eastern diamond market.

NY Koen Group CEO, Naum Koen says, "We were aware of a gap in the market when it came to the high-end smartphones. Currently, there is a huge vacuum in the luxury iPhone segment that is aching to be filled. So far, the market has been dominated by just a few key players. Leveraging the NY Koen Group's expertise in fields such as jewelry and technology, our aim is to shake up the industry and drive creativity through innovation and value-added services. We want our phones to be the ultimate lifestyle statement. It can be for your personal use or you can make it a memorable gift. Either way, our goal is to make luxury smartphones that are sure to make a lasting impression."

When speaking about the concept behind the products and the execution strategy, Naum Koen says, "We pay careful attention to every detail. From the product's concept to its planning, to its design and manufacturing, and all the way to the customer's unboxing experience, we have handcrafted every detail to the highest level of polish. All of our products come in a luxury gift box that is meant to evoke the rush of unboxing a birthday present when you were young. Our dedication to the customer doesn't end once they open up the product. We plan to provide numerous services that make the customers who have purchased our products feel like they are part of an elite group."

When asked to divulge more details about these planned services, Naum Koen says, "Every owner will receive a Premium Cohen Concierge Service with a mobile app. With a push of a button, you will be able to summon a personal assistant that will take care of your lifestyle needs. We want to take care of the busy work so that you can focus on the things that matter. The Premium Cohen Concierge Service can help with services such as personal or family services, transportation arrangements, housing, VIP access sourcing, Luxury items sourcing, health and wellness services, and many more.

