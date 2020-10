EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) Thursday reported third-quarter revenues of 329 million euros, down 68.7% from 1.049 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues plunged 63.7%.



RevPAR fell by 62.8.



Hotel services revenues plunged 70.5% to 224 million euros, while hotel assets dropped 72.3% to 76 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de