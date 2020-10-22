

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $170.98 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $153.91 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $317.88 million from $308.42 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $170.98 Mln. vs. $153.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $317.88 Mln vs. $308.42 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERISIGN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de